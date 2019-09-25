Comparing of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Since Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 18 8.39 N/A -3.53 0.00 2U Inc. 41 2.21 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Carbon Black Inc. and 2U Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival 2U Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Carbon Black Inc. has a -17.18% downside potential and a consensus price target of $21.5. Competitively the average price target of 2U Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 125.24% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, 2% are 2U Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 2U Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.