Comparing of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARBO Ceramics Inc. 2 -0.09 19.64M -2.69 0.00 Tidewater Inc. 16 -1.53 35.80M -5.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Tidewater Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARBO Ceramics Inc. 976,822,838.95% 0% 0% Tidewater Inc. 221,946,683.20% -14.7% -9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.74 beta means CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Tidewater Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CARBO Ceramics Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Tidewater Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Tidewater Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CARBO Ceramics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CARBO Ceramics Inc. and Tidewater Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 83.4% respectively. About 3.3% of CARBO Ceramics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Tidewater Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CARBO Ceramics Inc. 26.73% 2.4% -49% -70.37% -86.6% -63.22% Tidewater Inc. 0.66% -4.09% 4.03% 4.5% -31.56% 20.18%

For the past year CARBO Ceramics Inc. had bearish trend while Tidewater Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CARBO Ceramics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tidewater Inc.

CARBO Ceramics Inc., a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas and industrial markets worldwide. The company provides engineered solutions in its Design, Build, and Optimize the Frac technology businesses, delivering value to E&P operators by increasing well production and estimated ultimate recovery. It produces ceramic proppant; provides fracture simulation software; has proprietary technology that provides fracture diagnostics and production assurance; and offers consulting services for fracture design and completion optimization. The company also provides a range of technology solutions for spill prevention and containment. It sells its products and services to operators of oil and natural gas wells and to oilfield service companies for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. In addition, the company provides high-performance industrial ceramic media products that are engineered to increase process efficiency, improve end-product quality, and reduce operating costs. It sells its products and services to industrial companies that work in manufacturing and mineral processing. CARBO Ceramics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates and charters deepwater vessels, including platform supply and anchor handling towing supply vessels for use in transporting supplies and equipment from shore bases to deepwater and intermediate water depth offshore drilling rigs and production platforms; towing-supply vessels for use in intermediate and shallow waters; and crew boats and utility vessels to transport personnel and supplies from shore bases to offshore drilling rigs, platforms, and other installations. It also operates offshore tugs for use in towing floating drilling rigs and barges; and assisting in the docking of tankers, as well as in pipe and cable laying, and construction barges. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, diving, and well stimulation companies. As of March 31, 2017, it owned or chartered 260 vessels and 8 ROVs. Tidewater Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.