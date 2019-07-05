Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.17 N/A -2.10 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.3. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.21% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 6.5%. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.