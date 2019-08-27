Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

We are comparing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.99 N/A -2.10 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 10.27 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cara Therapeutics Inc. and iBio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28.14, and a 22.56% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.1% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats iBio Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.