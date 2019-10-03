Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 188,198,480.11% -67.3% -44.4% Axcella Health Inc. 112,426,900.58% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, with potential upside of 76.13%. Competitively the average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 332.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.