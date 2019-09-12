Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 55.12 N/A -2.10 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.19 beta indicates that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s beta is -0.05 which is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$29.6 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 23.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.