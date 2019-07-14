Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 54.07 N/A -2.10 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 20.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Athenex Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.88, and a 6.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, which is potential 0.10% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Athenex Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32% of Athenex Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.