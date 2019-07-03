Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.55 N/A -2.10 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.63 and its 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $25.88, and a 16.31% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.