Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 49.17 N/A -2.10 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.36 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Alkermes plc’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Cara Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

The upside potential is 17.21% for Cara Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $25.88. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 consensus target price and a 29.22% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alkermes plc seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 98.9% respectively. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Alkermes plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.