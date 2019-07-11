Comparing of Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 51.58 N/A -2.10 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 6.21 N/A 1.40 91.79

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3%

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.63 beta. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$25.88 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.96%. Competitively the average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $162.83, which is potential 34.03% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.9% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.92% -6.6% 2.58% 4.03% 4.53% 31.89%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.