Comparing of Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) and LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH). The two are both Industrial Electrical Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.59 N/A -0.25 0.00 LightPath Technologies Inc. 1 0.59 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Capstone Turbine Corporation and LightPath Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capstone Turbine Corporation and LightPath Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -67.4% -25.1% LightPath Technologies Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Turbine Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capstone Turbine Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival LightPath Technologies Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. LightPath Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capstone Turbine Corporation and LightPath Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LightPath Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capstone Turbine Corporation has a consensus target price of $2, and a 205.81% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.2% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of LightPath Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.5% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51% LightPath Technologies Inc. -13.19% -24.47% -53.9% -56.97% -69.92% -52.35%

For the past year Capstone Turbine Corporation had bullish trend while LightPath Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LightPath Technologies Inc. beats Capstone Turbine Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.