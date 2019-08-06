Comparing of Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Both Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) and American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.61 N/A -0.25 0.00 American Superconductor Corporation 12 2.89 N/A 1.37 6.51

Table 1 highlights Capstone Turbine Corporation and American Superconductor Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capstone Turbine Corporation and American Superconductor Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -67.4% -25.1% American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.1% 24.5%

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Turbine Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.66. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Capstone Turbine Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. American Superconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Capstone Turbine Corporation and American Superconductor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Capstone Turbine Corporation is $2, with potential upside of 189.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capstone Turbine Corporation and American Superconductor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.2% and 55.8%. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 3.4% are American Superconductor Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51% American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27%

For the past year Capstone Turbine Corporation had bullish trend while American Superconductor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors American Superconductor Corporation beats Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.