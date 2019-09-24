Comparing of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.43 N/A -0.84 0.00 New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.72 N/A 1.43 10.96

Table 1 highlights Capstead Mortgage Corporation and New Residential Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and New Residential Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of New Residential Investment Corp. is $18.25, which is potential 17.97% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42%

Summary

New Residential Investment Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.