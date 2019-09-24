Comparing of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.43
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|16
|5.72
|N/A
|1.43
|10.96
Table 1 highlights Capstead Mortgage Corporation and New Residential Investment Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|8.3%
|1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and New Residential Investment Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of New Residential Investment Corp. is $18.25, which is potential 17.97% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|New Residential Investment Corp.
|1.29%
|1.49%
|-6.55%
|-7.1%
|-12.74%
|10.42%
Summary
New Residential Investment Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
