Comparing of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.33 N/A -0.84 0.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 293 14.41 N/A 6.22 48.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Essex Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -4.85% and its consensus target price is $305.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.8% respectively. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.