Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.96 N/A -4.59 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 13.27%. Competitively the average price target of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, which is potential 466.46% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.