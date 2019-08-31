Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.81 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.8 shows that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.3 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 47.06% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.5. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 2,015.38%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 39.9%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.93%. Comparatively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.