Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.70 N/A -4.59 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9 and 30.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 3.87% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $3.5. Competitively TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 76.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 34.5% respectively. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.