Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.45 N/A -4.59 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$3.5 is Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 31.09%. Competitively the consensus target price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, which is potential -67.04% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

The shares of both Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.