Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 8.00 N/A -4.59 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.27 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. From a competition point of view, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $3.5 average target price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 854.55% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, is looking more favorable than , analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.