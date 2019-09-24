Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.94 N/A -4.59 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.26 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.