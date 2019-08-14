Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Since Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.38 N/A -4.59 0.00 argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 17.45% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5. argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $166.67 average price target and a 18.89% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that argenx SE seems more appealing than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.81% of argenx SE are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.