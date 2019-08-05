Comparing of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

We are contrasting Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 9.19 N/A -4.59 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.8. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -8.38% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.