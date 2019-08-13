Comparing of Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 113.65 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capitol Investment Corp. IV and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capitol Investment Corp. IV and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capitol Investment Corp. IV and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.98% and 29.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV was less bearish than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.