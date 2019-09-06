Comparing of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.78 N/A 1.98 10.60 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Capital Southwest Corporation and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.19% and an $23 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was less bullish than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.