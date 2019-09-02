Comparing of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Since Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.85 N/A 1.98 10.60 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Southwest Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Southwest Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, and a 7.88% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Southwest Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 7.45% respectively. Capital Southwest Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation has weaker performance than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.