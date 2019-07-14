Comparing of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.37 N/A 0.35 47.49

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Southwest Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital Southwest Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Capital Southwest Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capital Southwest Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 10.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Southwest Corporation and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.29% and 2.94%. 7.07% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.17% 5.13% 9.14% -12.94% 3.87% 7.28%

For the past year Capital Southwest Corporation was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.