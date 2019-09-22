Comparing of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

We are comparing Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 11 0.71 N/A -0.74 0.00 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capital Product Partners L.P. and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pyxis Tankers Inc. on the other hand, has -0.74 beta which makes it 174.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Pyxis Tankers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Capital Product Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Product Partners L.P. and Pyxis Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. was more bullish than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.