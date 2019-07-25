Comparing of Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.74 N/A -0.61 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.99 N/A -1.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capital Product Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -1.2% -0.8% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited are 4.3 and 3.5 respectively. Nordic American Tankers Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Capital Product Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Capital Product Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s potential downside is -42.92% and its consensus target price is $1.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capital Product Partners L.P. and Nordic American Tankers Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.1% and 27.5%. Insiders owned roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.98% -7.65% 15.97% -3.85% -16.33% 26.51% Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.