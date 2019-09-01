Comparing of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), both competing one another are Gaming Activities companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 14 0.97 N/A 1.01 12.13 International Game Technology PLC 14 0.50 N/A 0.53 25.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation and International Game Technology PLC. International Game Technology PLC is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Canterbury Park Holding Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than International Game Technology PLC, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canterbury Park Holding Corporation and International Game Technology PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 7.8% International Game Technology PLC 0.00% 5.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s 0.6 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, International Game Technology PLC’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, International Game Technology PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than International Game Technology PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Canterbury Park Holding Corporation and International Game Technology PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, International Game Technology PLC’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 91.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Canterbury Park Holding Corporation and International Game Technology PLC are owned by institutional investors at 29.1% and 49% respectively. Insiders held 23.2% of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, 51.53% are International Game Technology PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canterbury Park Holding Corporation -3.43% -2.08% -16.27% -11.93% -26.2% -11.93% International Game Technology PLC -0.45% 2.46% -7.03% -16.41% -44.95% -8.75%

For the past year Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than International Game Technology PLC.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. It operates through three segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis. The Card Casino segment offers unbanked card games, such as poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment operates concession stands, restaurants and buffets, bars, and other food venues; and cafÃ© style restaurants and full service bars within the card casino and simulcast area. This segment also provides lounge services; various concession style food and beverages; and catering and events services. The company is also involved in related services and activities, such as parking, advertising signage, publication sales, and other entertainment events and activities. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Shakopee, Minnesota.