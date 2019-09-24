Comparing of Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 76 3.65 N/A 1.54 59.88 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.60 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Cantel Medical Corp. and Antares Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Cantel Medical Corp. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Antares Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.3% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares and 44.3% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp. has stronger performance than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cantel Medical Corp. beats Antares Pharma Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.