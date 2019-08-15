Comparing of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.79 N/A 0.42 68.44 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 35.63%. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.