Comparing of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)

We will be comparing the differences between Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.74 N/A 0.42 68.44 Evercore Inc. 87 1.61 N/A 8.17 10.58

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Evercore Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Evercore Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Evercore Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Evercore Inc. has a 1.95 beta which is 95.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Evercore Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Evercore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cannae Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Evercore Inc.’s potential upside is 5.15% and its average target price is $89.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.