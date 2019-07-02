Comparing of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We are contrasting Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.78 N/A 0.33 78.17 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.40 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 51.85% respectively. 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CM Finance Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.