Comparing of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.81 N/A 0.42 68.44 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.99 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.