Comparing of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) and Its Rivals

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.23% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.27% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -152.70% -50.00% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 2.75 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 50.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cancer Genetics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.66% -17.63% -18.74% -65.38% -77.41% -12.73% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cancer Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.99 and has 3.77 Quick Ratio. Cancer Genetics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Cancer Genetics Inc.’s competitors are 41.84% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Dividends

Cancer Genetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.