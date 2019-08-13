Comparing of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Since Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.29 N/A -0.68 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 143 3.11 N/A 6.48 24.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cancer Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cancer Genetics Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ICON Public Limited Company has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cancer Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, ICON Public Limited Company’s potential upside is 4.82% and its average target price is $163.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cancer Genetics Inc. and ICON Public Limited Company are owned by institutional investors at 15.8% and 96% respectively. About 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of ICON Public Limited Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend while ICON Public Limited Company had bullish trend.

Summary

ICON Public Limited Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.