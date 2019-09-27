Comparing of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

This is a contrast between Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.68 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cancer Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cancer Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Genetic Technologies Limited on the other hand, has 3.5 beta which makes it 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genetic Technologies Limited are 4 and 4 respectively. Genetic Technologies Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cancer Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cancer Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.8% and 3.8%. Insiders owned roughly 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. has -43.47% weaker performance while Genetic Technologies Limited has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Genetic Technologies Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.