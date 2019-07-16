Comparing of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 128 2.14 N/A 5.16 26.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is presently more affordable than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 15% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s volatility is 26.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Canadian Natural Resources Limited and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Natural Resources Limited and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 2.3% respectively. 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.64% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.44% -1.57% 66.16% 94.08% 244.5% 96.72%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited was less bullish than PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats Canadian Natural Resources Limited on 11 of the 11 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.