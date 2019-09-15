Comparing of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Both Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 California Resources Corporation 19 0.19 N/A 5.24 2.92

Demonstrates Canadian Natural Resources Limited and California Resources Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. California Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than California Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current beta is 1.15 and it happens to be 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, California Resources Corporation is 340.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.4 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and California Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

California Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 average price target and a 122.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Natural Resources Limited and California Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 66.4% respectively. 3.3% are Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance while California Resources Corporation has -10.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats California Resources Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.