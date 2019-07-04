Comparing of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.18 57.37 BHP Group 46 2.99 N/A 3.50 12.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cameco Corporation and BHP Group. BHP Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cameco Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cameco Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.2% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Cameco Corporation is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BHP Group’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cameco Corporation are 2.6 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Cameco Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BHP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cameco Corporation and BHP Group are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.1% of Cameco Corporation shares and 4.2% of BHP Group shares. About 0.2% of Cameco Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cameco Corporation -2.43% -13.97% -17.43% -16.12% -13.07% -11.54% BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17%

For the past year Cameco Corporation had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors BHP Group beats Cameco Corporation.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. It operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the McArthur River/Key Lake, Cigar Lake, and Rabbit Lake properties located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The NUKEM segment trades in uranium and uranium-related products. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities. Cameco Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.