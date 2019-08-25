Comparing of Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Camden National Corporation has 68.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.4% of Camden National Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Camden National Corporation
|0.00%
|12.70%
|1.30%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Camden National Corporation
|N/A
|44
|12.86
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Camden National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Camden National Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Camden National Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.14
|2.73
As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camden National Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Camden National Corporation
|0.93%
|-1.89%
|0.02%
|11.69%
|0.36%
|24.3%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Camden National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.76 shows that Camden National Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Camden National Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Camden National Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Camden National Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Camden National Corporation.
