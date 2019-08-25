Comparing of Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Camden National Corporation has 68.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.4% of Camden National Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.70% 1.30% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Camden National Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation N/A 44 12.86 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Camden National Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Camden National Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Camden National Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Camden National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that Camden National Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Camden National Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Camden National Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Camden National Corporation’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors Camden National Corporation.