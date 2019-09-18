Comparing of Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 43 4.25 N/A 3.48 12.86 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 3.05 N/A 1.96 11.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Camden National Corporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Camden National Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Camden National Corporation is currently more expensive than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 1.3% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Camden National Corporation is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Camden National Corporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Camden National Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation 0.93% -1.89% 0.02% 11.69% 0.36% 24.3% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year Camden National Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Camden National Corporation beats Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.