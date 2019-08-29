Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 TrovaGene Inc. 3 22.88 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation has a beta of 2.35 and its 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has a -3.44% downside potential and an average price target of $57.5. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 629.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TrovaGene Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8% respectively. Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.