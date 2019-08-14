Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.9. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Cambrex Corporation has a -12.36% downside potential and a consensus target price of $52.67. Competitively the average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 83.61% upside. Based on the data given earlier, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cambrex Corporation and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.5%. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.