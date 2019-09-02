Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

As Biotechnology companies, Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 44 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 77.60 N/A -3.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cambrex Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -4.05% and an $57.5 average target price. On the other hand, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 139.95% and its average target price is $185. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.