Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.01 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Cambrex Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cambrex Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has an average price target of $57.5, and a -3.73% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Rafael Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.