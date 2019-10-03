Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 55,980,540.18% 12.1% 6.6% Precision BioSciences Inc. 406,222,222.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cambrex Corporation has an average price target of $57.5, and a -3.30% downside potential. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 214.76% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors Precision BioSciences Inc.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.