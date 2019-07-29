Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Since Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 42 2.66 N/A 2.30 19.05 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cambrex Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cambrex Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has beta of 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cambrex Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation’s average target price is $49, while its potential upside is 12.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.5% respectively. 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.