Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 41 2.82 N/A 2.30 19.05 Omeros Corporation 16 14.84 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cambrex Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. In other hand, Omeros Corporation has beta of 3.55 which is 255.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Cambrex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cambrex Corporation and Omeros Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, and a 6.71% upside potential. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 81.64% and its consensus target price is $27.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.04% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation was less bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.