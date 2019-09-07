Comparing of Cambrex Corporation (CBM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 45 3.52 N/A 2.30 19.05 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.35 shows that Cambrex Corporation is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Cambrex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cambrex Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $57.5, and a -4.26% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.